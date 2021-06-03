COVID-19, insecurity caused us huge losses – Chemstar boss

The Group Managing Director of Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Finecoat Paints and Shield Paints, Mr. Adedayo Paseda, has bemoaned the heightened insecurity level in the country, saying it has caused the company a huge loss. According to him, the company has, since last year, at the peak of coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, as well as the heightened insecurity in the country, been operating below capacity of between 50 and 60 per cent of its production and output capacity.

“Our operations cover the entire country, but there are several states and areas across the federation where we could not send our staff or vehicles with our products because of insecurity. There are places that our vehicles can no longer go even in the South-West to deliver our products,” he said. Paseda, who lamented that the huge losses the global health challenge and lack of security in the face of incessant kidnapping and killing by bandits and Boko Haram insurgents, noted: “We have recorded losses in terms of man-hour and output, even when the COVID- 19 lockdown was relaxed, our output was less than 50 per cent of what it usually be. “At least 30 per cent less throughout last year, except at the end of the years when it rose between 50 and 70 per cent of what we used to record before the outbreak of COVID-19 and high level of insecurity.” To him, if not that the company is locally sourcing most of its raw materials, the losses would have been much as it would have recorded less than 30 per cent output.

The GMD, who disclosed this during the company’s 2021 Health & Safety Week, organised for members of staff to know their health status and well-being, said the three-day activities was to equip the workers with necessary health and safety tips to be able to practise a lifestyle that puts them in a safe position. The theme of this year’s week, which includes health talk by Dr. Femi Akinola of the King of Kings Scan Centre & Celebration Clinic, Ipaja, Lagos; medical checkup and eye test, as well as fire drills by Lagos State Fire Service, was “Safe and Healthy Lifestyle Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Threats.”

According to the General Manager, Operations, Mr. Cyprian Ukpai, COVID-19 has posed great threat to the operations of the manufacturing industry sector, as well as human existence and lifestyle. He, therefore, urged the workers to always adhere to safety protocols and regulations as laid down by the government and the company, saying safety and healthy living are collective responsibilities of all individuals.

