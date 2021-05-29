News

COVID-19 inspired film, Unmasked, premieres in Ibadan

The second leg of the serial premiere of the documentary film, UNMASKED: Leadership, Trust and COVID-19 Pandemic in Nigeria, holds today at the IITA Conference Centre, Ibadan. Aside from the screening of the film produced and directed by the ace filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi, and co-produced and presented by journalist and media entrepreneur, Kadara Ahmed, the event will also feature a conversation on issues around the state of the health system in the country as thrown up in the 95-minute documentary. With the theme: ‘Stopping brain drain in the health sector, the conversation will have as special guest of honour, Oyo State Governor, Oluseyi Makinde, while the keynote speaker is the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN), Godwin Emefiele. The film’s production and the conversation are facilitated by the support of MacArthur Foundation and PLAC (Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre).

