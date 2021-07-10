News

Covid-19 inspired me to set up White Deck Beach Resort -Shadrack Michael

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Shadrack Michael, Managing Director and chairman of White Deck Beach Resort has disclosed how the Covid-19 pandemic inspired him to establish a luxury beach resort in Lagos.

The real estate developer, who hails from Agbor in Delta State, shared his experience on how he was stuck in the country due to the travel restrictions and this made him to plan on how to make a precious use of his time in Nigeria.

Michael said the disappointment he experienced, having attended a party at a private beach resort in Lagos, inspired him to think about establishing his own beach resort with a difference.

Narrating his experience, he said, “I went to Ilashe (beach resort) and got there about 3pm. It was very far and I actually got tired after the sail on water. Just a little while after we settled down and began merrymaking, someone just walked up to us and said it’s time to go. I was not impressed having paid a huge sum of money. So I thought of bringing Ilashe with much more luxury and class to a place easily accessible by people.”

White Deck Beach Resort, recently rated the best beach resort in West Africa, is a luxury beach resort located in Lagos Nigeria redefining luxury hospitality by exploring the potentials and beauty of the Lagos coastal line. The property features cutting-edge hospitality architecture, a signature beach pool, and nighttime entertainment, creating the best all-round indulgence.

However, he stressed the need for government to fully support the growth of the tourism industry in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. Recounting the hurdles he scaled while setting up the business, he opined that the government needs to provide infrastructure that will boost the confidence of investors, revealing that a company in Durban South Africa reached out to him recently having seen the growth of his beach resort .
“Our coastal lines should be the Miami of Africa” he added.

Shadrack Michael, also the CEO of Magnificent Gardens, a real estate company he started in South Africa before expanding its operations to Lagos, is happily married to Mrs Michael, the CEO of Brata Luxury and blessed with 3 kids.

Located along the lush coastal region of Lagos, Nigeria, White Deck Beach Resort @whitedeckresort prides itself as the ultimate beach resort experience.

Our Reporters

