COVID-19: In’t travelers to access free treatment at Reddington

Medical Director Armoured Shield Centre and Reddigton Zaine Lab, Lagos, Dr. Olusola Oluwole has said that centre is set to offer free treatment to any international air travelers who arrives Nigeria. In a statement on Saturday, the management said it is part of its contribution towards eradicating the dreaded Corona virus pandemic in Nigeria.

Reddington is offering free medical treatment to all international air travelers arriving Nigeria at its newly commissioned Armoured Shield Medical Centre provided the PCR test is done at Reddington Zaine Laboratory recently accredited as the only private COVID-19 facility to test and treat patients in Nigeria.

He said while the outcome of most of the tests are expected to be negative, in the event of a positive COVID-19 test, the facility will offer free doctors’ consultation, X-ray or CT Scan, home isolation treatment and 50% discount of hospital treatment at the Armoured Shield Medical Centre.

Dr. Oluwole explained that to qualify for the free treatment services, all international air travelers must choose and register Reddington Zaine Lab as their preferred laboratory for their PCR test on the NCDC travel portal and arrival documents while PCR test must be carried out on the 7th day of arrival in Nigeria.

Also, he said that sample collection centres have been opened at 26 Joel Ogunnaike street, GRA Ikeja with walk-in and drive- through facilities for those on the mainland and 6B Bendel Close off Aboyade Cole Street , Victoria Island for those on the Island while sample collection at Lekki facility will be on appointment.

According to Dr. Oluwole special arrangement has been made for sample collection at home for VIPs on demand.

