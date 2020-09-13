News

COVID-19: In’t travelers to access free treatment at Reddington

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Medical Director Armoured Shield Centre and Reddigton Zaine Lab, Lagos, Dr. Olusola Oluwole has said that centre is set to offer free treatment to any international air travelers who arrives Nigeria. In a statement on Saturday, the management said it is part of its contribution towards eradicating the dreaded Corona virus pandemic in Nigeria.

 

Reddington is offering free medical treatment to all international air travelers arriving Nigeria at its newly commissioned Armoured Shield Medical Centre provided the PCR test is done at Reddington Zaine Laboratory recently accredited as the only private COVID-19 facility to test and treat patients in Nigeria.

 

He said while the outcome of most of the tests are expected to be negative, in the event of a positive COVID-19 test, the facility will offer free doctors’ consultation, X-ray or CT Scan, home isolation treatment and 50% discount of hospital treatment at the Armoured Shield Medical Centre.

 

Dr. Oluwole explained that to qualify for the free treatment services, all international air travelers must choose and register Reddington Zaine Lab as their preferred laboratory for their PCR test on the NCDC travel portal and arrival documents while PCR test must be carried out on the 7th day of arrival in Nigeria.

Also, he said that sample collection centres have been opened at 26 Joel Ogunnaike street, GRA Ikeja with walk-in and drive- through facilities for those on the mainland and 6B Bendel Close off Aboyade Cole Street , Victoria Island for those on the Island while sample collection at Lekki facility will be on appointment.

 

According to Dr. Oluwole special arrangement has been made for sample collection at home for VIPs on demand.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

CALEB UNIVERSITY LAUNCHES CUSTOMIZED ‘MOBILE APPS’ TO PROMOTE HEALTH, SECURITY AND CONNECTIVITY

Posted on Author Olawale Adekoya

  Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, has in furtherance of its alignment with the digital mainstream, launched two Applications to promote the health and security of members of staff and students, as well as  connectivity with its alumni, parents and guardians. Both Apps are already available for free download on Google PlayStore and would be available […]
News

I have not been declared wanted, says Yemi Idowu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Business mogul, Mr. Yemi Idowu, has refuted an online report claiming that he has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The report alleged that 250,000 hectares of land in Lekki, Lagos belonging to one Mr, Patrick Ononenyi Okonkwo was converted by Mr Idowu and Chief Waheed Eletu Odibo. But […]
News

NGO trains police officers ahead of VAAP Act domestication

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A group, Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD), has trained gender and human rights desk officers of the Bayelsa State Police Command to get them prepared ahead of the passage. Speaking in Yenagoa, the Head of Governance and Human Rights at CEHRD, Dr David Vareba, who represented the NGO, said the essence of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: