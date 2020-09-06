News

COVID-19: INTERPOL arrests 2 over €14.7m scam

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

Operatives of the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) in Nigeria, have arrested two suspects in connection with alleged COVID-19 fraud to the tune of €14.7m.

 

Specifically, the suspects, Babatunde Adesanya (a.k.a Teddy), and Akinpelu Hassan Abass, were alleged to have “cloned the corporate website of ILBN Holdings BV, Holland to transact with and defraud one Freiherr Fredrick Von Hahn, a representative of the German State of North Rhine-Westphalia”.

 

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement Sunday, said Adesanya, 50, holds a Master’s degree in Cell Biology,  while Abass, 41, is the M.D Musterpoint Investment Nig. Ltd.

Both men, he added: “Are members of a sophisticated transnational criminal network”.

 

According to him, the arrest of the duo followed a request from the German government for investigations into the multi-million euro fraud.

 

He further explained that the request, which was made to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (OAGF), was based on existing Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between Nigeria and Germany.

 

“The Cybercrime Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL, National Central Bureau, Abuja has arrested two suspects for their complicity in a major multi-million Euro scam touching on procurement of COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” Mba said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Aviation News

Southern Kaduna: Reclaim encroached cattle route for peace to reign, group tells El-Rufai

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Rising from their stakeholders’ meeting yesterday, a group, Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna (MYFOSKA), has called on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to reclaim all the cattle routes encroached upon by the people of southern Kaduna for peace to reign in the area.   A communiqué issued after the meeting, which was made available […]
News

Egypt readies army to intervene in Libya ‘if necessary’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday said his country has a legitimate right to intervene in neighbouring Libya and ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country, if necessary. Sisi’s comments came amid high tensions over regional rival Turkey’s intervention in Libya. He also warned forces loyal to […]
News Top Stories

Buhari laments slow pace of justice system, seeks reforms

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu and Tunde Oyesina

…proposes 12-month limit for criminal, civil cases CJN: We won’t tolerate court processes’ abuse President Muhammadu Buhari has called for an urgent reform of the justice system, saying the pace at which cases are dispensed with by courts across the country is terribly slow. In tackling the problem, President Buhari suggested a 12-month time limit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: