COVID-19: INTERPOL arrests 2 over €14.7m scam

Operatives of the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) in Nigeria, have arrested two suspects in connection with alleged COVID-19 fraud to the tune of €14.7m.

Specifically, the suspects, Babatunde Adesanya (a.k.a Teddy), and Akinpelu Hassan Abass, were alleged to have “cloned the corporate website of ILBN Holdings BV, Holland to transact with and defraud one Freiherr Fredrick Von Hahn, a representative of the German State of North Rhine-Westphalia”.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement Sunday, said Adesanya, 50, holds a Master’s degree in Cell Biology, while Abass, 41, is the M.D Musterpoint Investment Nig. Ltd.

Both men, he added: “Are members of a sophisticated transnational criminal network”.

According to him, the arrest of the duo followed a request from the German government for investigations into the multi-million euro fraud.

He further explained that the request, which was made to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (OAGF), was based on existing Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between Nigeria and Germany.

“The Cybercrime Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL, National Central Bureau, Abuja has arrested two suspects for their complicity in a major multi-million Euro scam touching on procurement of COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” Mba said.

Like this: Like Loading...