COVID-19: Investments in Nigeria down by 90% in Q2

…records $249m in 3 months

Nigeria’s economy suffered a huge loss in the second quarter of this year as investments plunged by 90 per cent year-onyear. Compared with the same period in 2019, when investments totaling $2.44 billion were announced, the country recorded only $249.9 million in Q2 2020, according to data released by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

The steep decline is attributable to the coronavirus outbreak as the economic hubs of the country were on full lockdown throughout April, while the impacts of the scourge are also forcing local and international investors to tread cautiously. In the first quarter of this year, when the scourge was yet to become a serious issue in Nigeria, the economy had attracted $4.81 billion, though still a 62 per cent decline from $12.71 billion recorded in the same period of 2019. According to NIPC, the $249.9 million investments announced in the second quarter were committed to a total of 15 projects across three states and the Niger- Delta region. In terms of specific destinations of the investments, $192.10 million, representing 77 per cent of the total investments went into projects in Lagos State.

Projects in Ekiti State attracted $40 million, representing 16 percent, while Cross River attracted $15 million, which is six per cent of the total investments announced in the second quarter. The sum of $2.80 million was invested in projects in the Niger-Delta region. According to the report, in terms of sectoral distribution of the investments, the finance and insurance sector got the lion share as $171 million, representing 68 per cent of the total announced, went into projects in that sector.

The agriculture sector came second as it accounted for $55 million, representing 22 per cent of the total investments announced in the quarter, while the health and social services sector got $22.04 million, which is nine per cent of the total announced investments. The power sector also attracted $.20 million within the three months, according to the investments report.

NIPC noted that $185 million, representing 74 per cent of the total investments came from USA investors, while $31.83 million, representing 13 per cent of the fund, came from Nigerian investors. The report indicated that $17 million, representing seven per cent, came from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while $15 million came from Israel. The remaining $1.07 million was from UK investors.

The top 10 investors in the country in the period under review include the International Finance Corporation (IFC) from the US; Adjuvant Capital, also from the USA; Bean & Co. Global Ltd., from Israel; Promise Point (Nigeria); Stallion Group (UAE); FMS Farms (Nigeria); Global Ventures (UAE); Dangote Group (Nigeria); and Renewvia Energy Corporation (Nigeria). Worried by the impacts of the COVID- 19 on the economy, the NIPC had recently called for bold and coherent policy changes to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) in the post-COVID-19 era.

The NIPC Executive Secretary, Yewande Sadiku, while speaking at a webinar held earlier this month, said the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimated that global FDI inflows would fall by at least 30 percent as a result of the pandemic.

“The expectation is that the impact will be worse from FDIs perspective than what we saw during the global financial crisis. I think the headwinds that we see 2020, 2021, 2022 suggests that we will need bold and coherent policy changes and deep economic reforms to reverse the trend that we expect,” Sadiku said. “At NIPC we track investment announcements and what we’ve seen based on those announcements is that there has been some pressure in recent times, COVID-19 is expected to put that under more pressure, so investments supporting policies, we’ll need to undertake urgently in order to reverse the trend. “And what we expect from this, first, is a flight to quality and the winners invariably would become economies that continue to provide investors with an attractive prospect but in a conducive business environment.

“We believe that there will be an increase in the domestic production capacity, in particular of items that are considered essential or basic to every country and they’ll be different from country to country. Across government agencies, we need a concerted coordinated effort at managing investor concerns to minimize what we expect as job losses and to restore confidence,” she said. She noted that some sectors have benefitted from the pandemic while others have made losses from it. “For those that have suffered from the pandemic, I think it’d be useful to remove administrative and regulatory bottlenecks to allow those sectors to flourish.” Sadiku added that it is important to “aggressively” encourage more Nigerians to invest in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...