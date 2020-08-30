COVID-19 is an opportunity for government to reset economy –Ekpo

Akpan Ekpo is a professor of Economics and Public Policy, Chairman of the Foundation for Economic Research and Training, former Director General, West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management. In this interview with ANNA OBOHO, he talks about the Covid-19 pandemic and what it means for Nigeria. Excerpts…

Nigeria has always been an investment destination. Recall that multinationals in the telecommunications industry as well as those in the oil and gas sector found Nigeria very attractive to invest in at one point in time. What is responsible for this?

Nigeria used to be an investment destination for several reasons: (i) there was relative peace and security; (ii) large market due to large and growing population; (iii) after independence and the civil war, the economy was better managed -macroeconomic fundamentals were on average moving in the right direction; (iv) infrastructure like power supply, roads etc were available in the designated industrial areas of the country particularly in Lagos; and (v) new firms were interested in exploiting the country to invest and make huge profits especially in the extractive subsector like petroleum.

Later, government facilitated investment in GSM companies guaranteeing them full repatriation of profits, expatriate quota etc. The oil and gas sector has always been attractive because of high returns.

The sector would always attract investors whether there is insurgency, wars etc. Nigeria’s Delta region and the Republic of Congo are good examples.

Therefore, it is very crucial to distinguish between foreign direct investment in oil and non-oil sub- sectors.

Would you say that the condition is still the same as at when these companies moved into Nigeria? If not, what has changed?

The condition is not the same. The insecurity in the country cannot attract new foreign investors especially foreign direct investment in the non-oil sector. Even domestic investors are weary.

Most macroeconomic fundamentals are in disarray – rising rate of inflation particularly food inflation, rising rates of unemployment and underemployment, sluggish growth, high lending rates, uncertainty in the foreign exchange market.

In addition, the economy has decayed infrastructure, high level of corruption and epileptic power supply resulting in the high cost of doing business in the country.

More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the nakedness of the country’s health infrastructure and disaster preparedness and management.

You did say that since the economy of Europe is shrinking, Nigeria would have been an ideal place for businesses to come to, why would they do that and why is that not happening?

The European economies are in recession so also are some emerging economies. The global supply chain was shut down, drastic reduction in the demand for oil as Russia and Saudi Arabia struggled for market share, the trade war between the USA and China have impact on the Nigerian economy.

Before the pandemic the global economic system was experiencing sluggish growth; now the situation is worse. Most of Nigeria’s imports are from OECD countries and her exports, essentially crude oil, go to China and India.

Companies in Europe would be reluctant to invest in Nigeria because of the reasons I already highlighted. Note that in the last few months, portfolio investment has reduced due to the pandemic and the security situation in the country.

Portfolio investment is hot money hence any hiccup in the economy, the investors carry away their portfolio. Nigeria is not an island hence the recession in Europe would spill-over, that is, what we call client recession. In addition, ad hoc and inconsistent domestic policies over the years coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic would scare away investors.

Do not forget that Nigeria is not the only investment destination in Africa. There are other countries with better macroeconomic environment and committed transformational leadership. Rwanda is a good example.

The government has, through the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council made efforts to attract diaspora funds, do you think this will succeed in the long run?

Diaspora funds/bond are useful but those in the diaspora must desire to invest in their mother country either for love of country and/or earn reasonable returns. If the economy meets the critical factors for attracting investment, then diaspora funds could be a source of long-run investment. Diaspora bonds have enhanced growth in the Indian economy, for example.

If you were in the diaspora, would you move your funds to Nigeria for a long-term investment?

If the economy is stable and macroeconomic fundamentals move in the right direction, why not.

If you would, what would be the attraction and in what sector would you most likely invest?

Investors consider rate of return; sectors like ICT, transport, and real estate (housing).

We did discuss multiple exchange rate. In what ways can a single exchange rate improve the fortunes of Nigeria?

Single exchange rate regime prevents arbitrage and speculation. Hence, it minimizes round-tripping and corruption. It allows the authorities to better forecast macroeconomic indicators like inflation and growth.

Why do you think the CBN adopted multiple rates?

Based on the structure of the Nigerian economy, the CBN wants to protect and/or boost certain sectors of the economy. The challenge is when the rates are too many – rate for those making pilgrimage to Jerusalem and Mecca, rates for exporters, rate for government transactions etc.

A single rate may not improve the country’s fortune immediately, but it may result in a better management of the forex market, restore confidence, reduce risk and uncertainty. A single rate prevents arbitrage and speculation. For me it goes beyond a single exchange rate regime.

The CBN must not shy away from a managed exchange rate regime. The domestic currency is not convertible and the monoculture state of the economy (quantum of foreign reserves depends on oil revenue which is exogenous with its inherent volatility and uncertainty) supports a manage float.

Even when the CBN says it has enough forex to finance X months of imports, it is only provisional. Any negative shock in the global oil prices as we saw recently would change the calculus of managing the forex market. The government has said Nigeria is heading for another recession. What is the significance of that for the country?

Technically, two consecutive negative growth of GDP implies a recession. Based on the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp decline in oil revenue, the economy would enter a recession; forecast is that the GDP may contract by about four per cent.

Before the pandemic, the performance of the economy was unsatisfactory.

Growth was sluggish and fragile (about two per cent) which is less than the population growth rate; rising rates of inflation (12.54 per cent), rising rates of unemployment and underemployment (43 per cent). The economy was in a stagflation stage before the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was evidence of reduced consumption by households and their families as well as reduced private investment. The COVID-19 pandemic only worsened the situation.

Nigerians feel the country is already in a recession considering the way things are, do you think Nigeria is prepared for a full blown recession?

Let me state that recessions are unavoidable in a market driven capitalist economy. However, policies and programmes can be put in place to minimize the adverse effect of a recession.

Furthermore, no two recessions are alike.

If you had an advice for the government on economic revival following the COVID-19 pandemic, what would it be?

There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the not too satisfactory performance of the economy. Government should bail-out strategic sectors of the economy such as aviation, hotels, saloons, barber shops etc to reduce job loss. Workers need stimulus to smoothen their consumption pattern and increase aggregate demand.

It is crucial to upscale the social programmes and make them permanent. Government must continue to invest in quality health infrastructure to reduce medical tourism; continue to build infrastructure like roads, railways, power etc and encourage the private sector through incentives to invest in ICT.

The economy can industrialize through agriculture and its various value-chains. Government should treat the oil revenue as a windfall and treat it as such.

The Covid-19 pandemic provides another opportunity to the leadership at all levels and other stakeholders to reset the economy in the interest of all Nigerians.

