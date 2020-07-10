COVID-19: IsDB plans $2.3bn package

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group has revealed plan to respond to COVID-19 with $2.3 billion package and to launch three supportive and robust initiatives in partnership with UAE Ministry of Economy and Annual Investment Meeting (AIM)

A crowd of over 1000 engaged participants comprising of exceptional entities, seasonal practitioners, Government officials, individual investors, business associations, entrepreneurs, Multilateral and financial institutions, Chairmen, Presidents & CEOs of local/international companies, Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Investment promotion agencies, came together to celebrate in the IsDB Group Private Sector Action Response to COVID-19 webinar and launching new online initiatives by Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB Group ) Private Sector Entities in partnership with UAE Ministry of Economy and AIM.

The webinar was inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Bandar Hajjar, President of Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB Group), H.E. Mrs. Nevin Gamea, Minister of Trade and Industry of Egypt, and H.E. Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Saleh, Undersecretary of UAE Ministry of Economy.

The main objective of the webinar was to discuss the challenges facing the Private Sector and Global Economy during the COVID-19 outbreak. The IsDB Group Private Sector entities also presented immediate joint action response and the future outlook to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, whilst incorporating the new reality.

The webinar highlighted the IsDB Group’s US$2.3 billion Strategic Preparedness and Response Programme for COVID-19 under its 3Rs approach “Respond, Restore and Restart”.

A prime goal behind the initiative is to promote and provide a robust platform for the investment and prosperous trade opportunities in Member Countries. Estimated numbers of FDIs attractions in member countries show the annual FDI Inflows and Outflows in 2019 that help to assess imminent prospects and growth opportunities.

During the highly enriching webinar, 3 online initiatives were launched by IsDB Group Private Sector Entities in partnership with UAE Ministry of Economy and AIM. The motive behind these unique initiatives was to help the OIC Member Countries’ economy and support the private sector, trade, exports and FDI in Member Countries.

The three resilient initiatives that aspired to aid keen entities avail supreme benefits were Digital Country Presentations which is to promote and showcase the forthcoming investment and trade opportunities in OIC Member Countries that will provide a global gateway for investors, government agencies, private institutions and Investment Promotion Agencies. This was accomplished through a virtual gathering medium.

The secons is made In Series. This is an excellent opportunity presented for SMEs to showcase their local products, projects and services to a pool of international audiences.

The last is startups Pitch Competition, which is an opportunity for the startups to participate in a local pitch competition, enabling the winners to present their countries in the international startups platform and secure a robust development of their entities.

