COVID-19: I’ve stopped kissing, playing romantic scenes –Faithia Balogun

Nollywood actress, Faithia Balogun said she has been rejecting jobs in the industry due to the fear of the Coronavirus pandemic.

As a matter of fact, she revealed that she has stopped acting romantic scenes or kissing anyone on set.

Speaking with TVC presenters during an online entertainment programme, the mother of two who has been at loggerheads with colleague, Iyabo Ojo, disclosed that after the federal government relaxed the lockdown, she was offered a job and she rejected it.

Asked how she has been faring on movie locations after the lockdown, Faithia confessed that she has been living in fear.

‘I would not lie to you, I am scared,” she opened up.

“My first production after the lockdown, I rejected the job. I was reluctant. I know that I am not infected with COVID-19, but I don’t know about the other actor who I will be working with on set. So, I turned down the offer.

They begged me and I eventually agreed when they told me there would be water, sanitisers, soap, they said there would be tempreature gauze and we will be checked in the mornings before we go on set. I agreed and it was as the producers said. Already, an instruction had been issued to producers and directors to have all these things in place before any production.

On set, everyone had nose masks except actors when cameras rolled. Also, I have not been acting in any romantic and kissing scenes. I’m not doing that for now.”

Asked if she has been making money as aforetime in the industry especially from the cinemas and she responded that she wasn’t.

“For me, I’m not making enough of what I was making. The cinema is not giving us money. You spend so much on film production, you take the film to the cinema and the cinema operators take all.

However, I believe there are so many avenues, apart from cinemas, you can showcase your movie, if its good, and make money. The industry is lucrative,” she said.

