Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19: I’ve stopped kissing, playing romantic scenes –Faithia Balogun

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Faithia Balogun said she has been rejecting jobs in the industry due to the fear of the Coronavirus pandemic.
As a matter of fact, she revealed that she has stopped acting romantic scenes or kissing anyone on set.

Speaking with TVC presenters during an online entertainment programme, the mother of two who has been at loggerheads with colleague, Iyabo Ojo, disclosed that after the federal government relaxed the lockdown, she was offered a job and she rejected it.

Asked how she has been faring on movie locations after the lockdown, Faithia confessed that she has been living in fear.
‘I would not lie to you, I am scared,” she opened up.
“My first production after the lockdown, I rejected the job. I was reluctant. I know that I am not infected with COVID-19, but I don’t know about the other actor who I will be working with on set. So, I turned down the offer.

They begged me and I eventually agreed when they told me there would be water, sanitisers, soap, they said there would be tempreature gauze and we will be checked in the mornings before we go on set. I agreed and it was as the producers said. Already, an instruction had been issued to producers and directors to have all these things in place before any production.

On set, everyone had nose masks except actors when cameras rolled. Also, I have not been acting in any romantic and kissing scenes. I’m not doing that for now.”
Asked if she has been making money as aforetime in the industry especially from the cinemas and she responded that she wasn’t.
“For me, I’m not making enough of what I was making. The cinema is not giving us money. You spend so much on film production, you take the film to the cinema and the cinema operators take all.

However, I believe there are so many avenues, apart from cinemas, you can showcase your movie, if its good, and make money. The industry is lucrative,” she said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Dance from dusk to dawn as Theatre Centrik’s virtual festival ends

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

It was an awesome moment and amazing experience at the Theatre Centrik main rehearsal hall, as the maiden edition of ‘Green African Arts Festival’, tagged GAAF 2020, took centre stage recently. Organised and presented by one of the leading Lagos-based theatre companies, Theatre Centrik, the featured a one-day poetic drama dance performance of ‘Dance from […]
Arts & Entertainments

Gideon Okeke, Ekubo, Nwosu become Nevada Bridge TV ambassadors

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor

Nevada Bridge TV has announced its ambassadors – Gideon Okeke, Alexx Ekubo and Ego Nwosu; as well as talent management of Gideon Okeke and Ego Nwosu. The announcement was made at an event which held recently in Lagos. Nevada Bridge TV is a division of Nevada Bridge Productions, also a leading movie streaming app in […]
Arts & Entertainments

ABU VC backs SONTA 2020 LOC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The hosting of the 33rd edition of the Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA) International Conference and Annual General Meeting received a boost as the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Prof. Kabir Bala, has expressed excitement and affirmed his readiness to back on-going preparations for the University to host the conference. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: