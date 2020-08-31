News

COVID-19: JAMB lifts suspension on physical ‘Era’ services

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa AbujA Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has lifted the suspension on its Era services, and opened its offices nationwide to allow candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) prior to 2020, carry out certain required corrections of the processes in person.

 

Some of these Era services includes; printing of admission letters, inter-university transfers, condonement of illegitimate admissions and other processes for previous years. A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the Head of Information JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, noted that most of these operations were only available at JAMB offices nationwide.

 

But in line with extant COVID -19 protocols to prevent overcrowding at its Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres and other partner facilities, the Board had earlier suspended physical visitations to its offices, and restricted corrections and other processes only through the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)or Direct Entry(DE) platforms.

 

While calling on its state offices to ensure all clients comply with all existing COVID -19 protocols, the Board however stated that candidates who sat for the 2020 UTME seeking same services would have to book an appointment online.

 

The statement reads in part: “To ensure that candidates who took the UTME prior to 2020, and who require certain corrections of their processes are accommodated, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has lifted the suspension earlier placed on processes covering those years.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Exit plan: Buhari hasn’t performed –MPF, Ohanaeze, Afenifere

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Musa Pam, Taiwo Hassan, Adewale Momoh

Few days after President Muhammadu Buhari rolled out what appeared to be his administration’s exit plans, some frontline socio-political groups across country, such as, the Middle Belt Patriotic Front (MBPF), pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, yesterday took a swipe at the proposed plans for Nigerians, insisting that the President has not […]
News

Edo/Ondo Elections: Diaspora Nigerian Youth Parliament Call for Peaceful and Just Elections.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Since the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999, free and fair elections, and peaceful transitions of power have been challenged by electoral violence and malpractices. The nation is once again going to witness another round of elections in the Southern states of Edo and Ondo States. Hence this statement, by the Diaspora Nigerian Youth […]
News Top Stories

Labour kicks as PPPRA raises petrol price to N143.80

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf, Regina Otokpa and Muhammad Kabir

NLC, TUC: We’ll resist hike Nigerians reject increment Marketers: It’s expected Nigerians are to pay about N22.30 more for a litre of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in July. The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), which yesterday hiked the price band for the product to N143.8 per litre, fixed the lowest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: