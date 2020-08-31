COVID-19: JAMB lifts suspension on physical ‘Era’ services

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has lifted the suspension on its Era services, and opened its offices nationwide to allow candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) prior to 2020, carry out certain required corrections of the processes in person.

Some of these Era services includes; printing of admission letters, inter-university transfers, condonement of illegitimate admissions and other processes for previous years. A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the Head of Information JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, noted that most of these operations were only available at JAMB offices nationwide.

But in line with extant COVID -19 protocols to prevent overcrowding at its Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres and other partner facilities, the Board had earlier suspended physical visitations to its offices, and restricted corrections and other processes only through the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)or Direct Entry(DE) platforms.

While calling on its state offices to ensure all clients comply with all existing COVID -19 protocols, the Board however stated that candidates who sat for the 2020 UTME seeking same services would have to book an appointment online.

The statement reads in part: “To ensure that candidates who took the UTME prior to 2020, and who require certain corrections of their processes are accommodated, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has lifted the suspension earlier placed on processes covering those years.

Like this: Like Loading...