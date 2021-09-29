COVID-19: Jitters as Nigerians jettison safety protocols

As at Sunday, September 26, over 204, 000 Nigerians had been infected with COVID-19 and 2, 677 deaths recorded according to figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). NCDC had earlier warned Nigerians to be vigilant as the Delta variant of the virus hits the country, but sadly despite this warning many have still turned deaf ears to this caution. However, many Nigerians are scared, not just for themselves, but for their children and old ones. This is because in most families, members are divided over the issue of COVID-19.

While some believe it is real, others hold contrary views. Those who believe try to observe the safety guidelines, while those who do not, do not bother taking any safety precautions. But sadly they live under the same roof and one set is thereby endangering the other.

In fact, the level of compliance with preventive measures from the government has dropped abysmally. This was a sharp contract to what was observed in 2020 following the outbreak of the virus. Somedaysago, our reporter noticed thatata second generational bank locatedat the Fadeyi areaof Lagos, thebankhadso relaxedits safety protocols, that it allowed its banking hall to be overcrowded, and there was no provision of hand washing water or sanitizers for customers. Also, customerswere allowedintothebank without wearing face masks.

The transportation sector is not left out as public bus owners have been carrying full capacity, thereby breaking the COVID-19 safety guidelines. Incidentally those flouting this rule include Lagos State-owned Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). These laxities continue largely due to misinformation and disinformation among Nigerians, with many describing the COVID-19 as, “normal flu.”

There are still others who do not believe in the existence of the virus, seeing it as propaganda by the government to divert money into private pockets. A researcher, Dr. Wole Oladapo, said that enough awareness has not been created by the media, to show that the virus is real and that people are still being affected.

His words: “The stories of COVID-19 survivors are not getting adequate coverage. The mediaisdoingagoodjobintellingpeoplewhat is right and what is wrong about COVID-19, but there is a gap in bringing the experiences of those who survived the virus to the people.” According to him, the media should help in correcting the misinformation on the virus by bridging the gap between the survivors and the people. However, the question is this; how many survivors are willing to draw attention to themselves by going public with their stories? Mr. Araba Adedamola, a spare parts dealer, does not believe COVID-19 exists and as such, sees no reason in following the safety guidelines. He said: “COVID-19 is not real! It’s all lies. People just move around with face masks, deceiving and fooling themselves.”

Similarly, Mrs. AdeolaOlalere, afashiondesigner, said: “I sold face masks during the first wave of the pandemic because of the increase in demand. I do not believe there is anything called COVID-19. Ionly usemy facemaskwhen I go to the bank. I do not feel it’s important to follow these protocols.

I have also noticed that only those educated believe in the existence of the COVID-19 and obey the guidelines.” Mr. Oyebola Olubanwo, an auto electrician, disagrees with Olalere and Adedamola. Olubanwo strongly believes that the virus is real and urges everyone to adhere to the COVID- 19 protocols at all times.

This was even as he insisted that the government was being economical with the truth in the daily update of COVID-19 cases being released. He said: “The government is not being truthful about the number of recorded deaths. On a scale of 1-100 recorded deaths, only 20 may be true.” A trader, Mr. Amewou Felix, said: “COVID- 19 is real! Most of my customers do not wear face masks while patronizing me. They used to say that God is their protector. I try my best to enlighten them on the dangers of not wearing masks.”

A Digital Marketer, Ishola Taiwo, said: “Some people believe they are strong and cannotbeaffectedbyanyformof diseasesorinfections. They often say in the olden days, ‘there wasnothinglikedrugsandpeoplefallsickand still get well.’ COVID-19 is real and it kills!” He said that he was not aware of the third wave of the COVID-19 and had not heard of the Delta variant. He, however, argued that it was safer to always observe the safety protocols, than to be sorry.

Miss. Adebimpe Adebaraka, a trader at Onipanu Market, also said she had not heard of the Delta variant of the virus. She, however, knowsthatthere’ssomething calledCOVID-19. She said: “It’s real and we all can protect ourselves by wearing face masks. Many people do not believe that there is COVID-19 in the first place. They believe COVID-19 is a scheme by the government to embezzle money.” The Deputy Registrar Council Affairs Unit Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Julius Sonibare, said: “Most people do not believe in the existence of coronavirus.

However, a trip to isolation centres will convince them. The Delta variant is deadlier than the previous variants. People should try to observe the nonpharmaceutical protocols like; observing social distancing, no shaking of hands, avoiding crowded areas, use of sanitizers and also wear face masks. I try to sensitize people around me of thedangersof notadheringtotheCOVID-19 protocols.

The government also is trying its best possible to curb the spread of the virus.” Emmanuel Okolie, a businessman, said that he uses the face masks whenever he feels like, or before he enters public transport. He does not care most of the time on the bus; he would be the only person wearing it. According to him, his only concern was to protect himself and wearing a face mask makes him feel protected.

A student, Jibola Edu, said he has stopped boarding public buses in order to ensure he did not contract COVID-19. He prefers to hire a private cab and still uses face masks in public. He said that he often feels exposed when he’s not wearing a mask.

He noted: “People don’t use face masks like that in public, yet I feel uncomfortable being around people that don’t because I believe there is COVID-19. I want to be safe.” Another student, Nissi Tyonyagh, believes there is COVID-19, stressing that it was not a government’s fabrication to ‘chop money’ meant for the country. Tyonyagh explained that she used to go the extra mile to protect herself.

He stated that she often felt odd if she was the only person wearing it in a bus or among a group of people. At that point, she would strongly feel like removing it because she didn’t like being the odd person out. Pelumi Olatunji said that in a 14-seater public bus, which she often takes, she had noticed that all of the bus drivers are now carrying full capacity as against COVID-19 safety precautions. She said: “At times it might just be a passenger and I wearing face masks in public transport.

It makes me feel like I’m overdoing it. I can’t really say if there is COVID-19 or do I believe there is or isn’t a pandemic, but I know I have to stay safe, that is why I wear my face mask always.” Oluwasijibomi Osakuni, a student, said that despite the fact that he fully believed COVID-19 is real; he could not be bothered with wearing a face mask. He admitted feeling a pang of guilt whenever he forgot to wear it.

He said that he used to feel like he was putting the lives of others in danger. He noted: “For the past two months, I have not used my face mask regularly. It doesn’t help that only 30 to 40 percent of people wear masks in public places.” Gift Itasuwa, is an occasional user of the face mask. She uses it in places she noticed that most people were not using it despite the fact that she is sure there is COVID-19. “Quite a number of people still use their face masks, but I feel weird putting on my face mask, not having others do so. But for my protection, I still put it on, especially when I noticed most people around me do not,” said Itasuwa.

A renowned Virologist, Professor Oyewale Tomori, said Nigerians should begin to comply with government guidelines by wearing masks and observing safe distances. He charged the government to get more vaccines to ensure that everyone is vaccinated.

“Government should be aggressive and proactive lab testing should be extended to the communities,” Tomori said. He also questioned why the government should be waiting for free vaccines. He asked: “South Africa, Ghana and one other country have gone ahead to purchase vaccines.

They are not waiting only for COVAX. How long shall we wait for free vaccines? We have been shouting about buying vaccines. Billions have been allocated in the last three or four months.” A Public Health Analyst, Dr. Casmir Ifeanyi said Nigerians must guard against the danger of dismissing the reported third wave in the country. He said: “You need not be a public health expert to decipher that something strange is unfoldinginourcountry; fromtherisingnumber in the reportage of detected positive cases of COVID-19 as published daily by NCDC.”

