COVID-19: Kaduna issue new guidelines, asks workers to work from home

Kaduna State government has directed all civil servants below Grade Level 14 to work from home as from today, December 21, 2020. In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye yesterday, the government said the Head of Service (HoS) would issue service-wide updates as required.

 

Adekeye explained that Governor Nasir el-Rufai had signed and authorised new regulations to contain the spread of COVID- 19 in the state with effect from today. According to him, “It is mandatory to wear facemasks outside the house. Organisations and individuals that allow people into their premises have the responsibility to enforce the ‘No mask, No entry mandate.’ Facemasks should be worn to cover both the nose and mouth.’’ The statement, which prohibited large gatherings, also mandated that;

 

“Businesses must provide thermometers for temperature checks, and sanitisers or hand-washing equipment and physical distancing measures within all facilities. “Places of worship must enforce facemasks, provide sanitisers and ensure physical distancing. The number of worshippers will be capped. Congregational worship should not exceed one hour,’’ Adekeye added.

 

The special adviser further warned that; “Transport operators must reduce capacity to not more than two passengers per row and not more than 50 per cent of capacity. “Supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hair dressing and barbing salons can remain open, but service providers and customers must use facemasks and limit the number of persons they admit and serve at any time,’’ he added.

 

The statement reiterated that; “Hotels can remain open, but their restaurants and bars can offer only room service. Event centres, night clubs, gyms and bars and lounges are to close until further notice. “Restaurants are restricted to takeaway services only. All schools will remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen,’’ Adekeye said. The statement also said that; “The state government calls for collective action with citizens to curb the infections without having to resort to extraordinary measures like a lockdown.

 

The government believes that mass compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols should suffice to help reduce the rate of infections,’’ he said.

 

Adekeye said COVID-19 prevention measures were outlined in the FORWARD campaign, which entailed the mandatory wearing of facemasks when outside the house; observing physical distancing and maintaining a proper respiratory hygiene.

 

Other components of the FORWARD campaign included washing of hands with soap under running water or using hand sanitiser, avoiding large gatherings and crowded spaces as well as remaining indoors when there was no need to be outdoors and eating balanced meals to boost immunity.

