COVID-19: Kaduna tops as NCDC confirms 340 new infections

The list of states with new samples that tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday signified a difference with 340 new infections confirmed in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for Friday.

Not only did the figure for Lagos drop to a record low with 33 new positive samples, the state was the fourth on the list of those with the highest number of infections on Friday.

Kaduna topped the list with 63 new cases, followed by FCT with 51, and Plateau with 38.

Sokoto, which had earlier discharged all active cases, recorded two new positive samples on Friday — Yobe, Kogi and Kebbi currently have no coronavirus positive patient.

Meanwhile, this is the first time in more than two months that the figure for Lagos will drop below 40 — the last time was on June 7 when the state recorded 38 new cases.

A total of 316 people were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 37,885, while four people were confirmed to have died on COVID-19 conplications on Friday.

Out of a total of 51,304 cases confirmed in all 36 states and the FCT, a total of 996 fatalities have now been recorded.

BREAKDOWN

340 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Kaduna-63

FCT-51

Plateau-38

Lagos-33

Delta-25

Gombe-21

Adamawa-21

Edo-20

Katsina-17

Akwa Ibom-11

Ekiti-10

Rivers-9

Ondo-5

Ebonyi-4

Cross River-3

Ogun-3

Sokoto-2

Imo-2

Nasarawa-2

*51,304 confirmed

37,885 discharged

996 deaths

