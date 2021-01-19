COVID-19: Kano suspends activities of viewing, event centres

…Directs civil servants to stay at home

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano State government has announced the imposition of a fresh ban on the activities of viewing and event centres across the state following increasing COVID-19 cases.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who made the revelation in a statement Tuesday morning, said the measure was part of the decisions made at a stakeholders meeting, which held at the Africa House, Kano on Monday.

He said that all civil servants in the state have also been directed to stay at home pending further instructions.

Malam Garba, however, explained that workers in essential services, such as the healthcare service providers, fire service, water board, teaching staff, security guards and the media, are exempted from the stay at home order.

The commissioner reaffirmed government’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders, that included the Ulama, to ensuring compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Kano had 26 new coronavirus cases according to the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night.

