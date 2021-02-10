COVID-19 kills 21 Nigerians in 24 hours, cases rise again

The dreaded COVID-19 pandemic struck 21 Nigerians dead on Tuesday as new cases rise again after two days of relief.

Figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), showed that 21 deaths were reported on Tuesday, with new cases soaring to 1,056, a sharp rise from the 643 cases posted the previous day.

Of the 21 deaths reported, Lagos and Osun recorded eight deaths each.

While the death toll in Lagos stands at 352, that of Osun is now 41.

Edo, Kano, Kwara, Ogun and Bayelsa reported one death each.

Total national deaths arising from COVID-19 complication is 1,694.

BREAKDOWN

1,056 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-214

Osun-120

FCT-116

Plateau-88

Ebonyi-75

Kwara-73

Gombe-70

Ondo-57

Rivers-47

Akwa Ibom-38

Edo-25

Oyo-23

Kano-22

Delta-19

Katsina-18

Borno-16

Nasarawa-13

Ekiti-8

Ogun-8

Bauchi-4

Benue-1

Jigawa-1

*141,447 confirmed

115,755 discharged

1,694 deaths

