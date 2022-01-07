News Top Stories

COVID-19 kills 27 in five days, says NCDC

Posted on

At least 27 people have died from the COVID-19 pandemic in five days, according to the latest epidemiological data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The report reveals that between January 1 to 5, 2022, the death toll increased from 3,031 to 3,058, bringing the total death tally to 27.

Since the beginning of this year, a total of 3,063 COVID-19 cases have been reported. As of January 5, 2021, the country recorded 245,404 confirmed cases, 217,247 discharges and sadly, 3,058 deaths. While encouraging Nigerians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Federal Government continues to urge citizens to strictly adhere to all nonpharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) of regular hand washing with soap under flowing water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, proper wearing of face masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) announced that the Pfizer COVID- 19 vaccine can now be received as first and second doses across the country. The vaccine is also used as a booster dose for those who have received their second dose of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines. According to the agency, as of January 4, exactly 10,988,255 of total eligible persons targeted for COVID- 19 vaccination were reached with the first dose, while 4,633,401 were reached with the second dose (fully vaccinated).

It said: “This is to bring to your attention that Pfizer is now open for first and second dose administration to all eligible clients, in addition to being used for a booster dose. “It is strongly recommended you get vaccinated against COVID-19 to stop the spread of the virus. When you get vaccinated, you protect yourself, your family, friends, and your community against the disease. “Vaccination with COVID- 19 vaccine or any other vaccine is not mandatory in Nigeria. “However, evidence of vaccination against some diseases such as Yellow Fever and recently COVID-19 is required for entry into some countries.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

