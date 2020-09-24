COVID-19: Korea donates smart walk through booths to Nigeria

Republic of Korea has donated three Smart Walk-through booths for COVID-19 to the Federal Government for sample collection to fast-track Nigeria’s fight against the pandemic.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Maj. Gen. Lee In-tae (rtd), who made the donations on Thursday in Abuja at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’s National Reference Laboratory, Gaduwa, urged the Centre to ensure efficiency and good maintenance of the booths at deployed locations.

Explaining key features of the booths which include intercom system and LED control panel, he said the High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter, High Efficiency Bi-directional Fan Module, Air Conditioning and Heat System would make the environment conducive for medical staff to collect samples.

Lee In-tae, who was represented by the KOICA Country Director, Mr. Woochan Chang, extended his deepest condolences to the families and victims of COVID-19 pandemic, and commended frontline health workers and professionals for their resilience in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, Korea has continually engaged in the advancement of existing excellent cooperation projects for Nigeria in maternal and child health, education, amongst others, and recently the COVID-19 response.

In his words: “I believe the donation of the Smart Walk-through Booths has further consolidated the bilateral relations which marks the 40th Anniversary this year.”

Receiving the donated items, Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, who said the gesture has shown Republic of Korea was a true friend of Nigeria, said the Smart Walk-through Booths were expected to provide medical staff with effective protection during sample collection, support mass screening for COVID-19 in a timely and efficient manner and reduce the usage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) during test sample collection.

