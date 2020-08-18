News

COVID-19: Kwara distributes sanitisers as students begin exams

The Kwara State government has donated 50,000 pieces of 200ml and another 2,000 pieces of one litre of hand sanitisers for distribution to schools across the state as exit class students begin examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical experts had recommended physical distancing, constant hand washing, use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser and facemasks, among others, as some of the measures to flatten the curve of the virus.

 

“The sanitiser is to be distributed to schools across the state as our SS3 students started their West African Examination Council examinations today and very soon the JSS3 too will start their exams,” Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Saba Mamman Jibril, said at the brief handover ceremony.

 

Jibril, who recalled that the state had earlier given out 65,000 facemasks to the students and teachers, handed the cartons of sanitiser to the Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Fatimah Bisola Ahmed. “Now we are presenting to the Honourable Commissioner, 50,000 bottles of hand sanitiser of 200ml for distribution to schools. Another consignment 2,000 bottles of one litre each are also going to schools.

 

“The pandemic is still here and the government is trying its best to counter it. We appreciate Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for prompt approval and releases for the fight against COVID-19 in the state.” Jibril urged school authorities to continue to advise students to comply with various safety protocols to stay alive.

