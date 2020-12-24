News

COVID-19: Kwara imposes partial lockdown

The Kwara State government yesterday imposed a partial lockdown on the state. The lockdown was to hold between 12a.m. and 4.30a.m. until further notice as part of new COVID- 19 guidelines. Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Chairman of the state COVID-19 Technical Committee and the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, said the new guideline was to take effect from today, December 24, 2020.

 

The deputy governor said the new guideline, which mandated appropriate use of facemasks in public places, also disallowed concerts, carnivals, clubbing until further notice. T he guideline also said worship centres were only allowed to have congregations not exceeding 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the venue to allow for physical distancing

 

He said: “Other gatherings (formal and informal) exceeding 50 people are disallowed. “Again, proper use of facemasks in public space is mandatory.

 

Therefore, the protocol of ‘No facemask, No entry,’ must apply at all public places. “Civil servants are to work from their homes. The only exemptions are essential workers, especially in the health sector. Virtual meetings are encouraged.

