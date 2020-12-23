COVID-19: Kwara imposes partial lockdown

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Kwara State government has imposed a partial lockdown in the state between 12 am and 4:30 am until further notice as part of new COVID-19 guidelines.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, on Wednesday, the Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 Technical Committee, who is also the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, said that the new guidelines take effect from Thursday, December 24, 2020.

The deputy governor said the new guidelines, which mandated appropriate use of face mask in public places, have also disallowed concerts, carnivals, clubbing until further notice.

The new guidelines also said that worship centres are not to allow congregations exceeding 50 percent of the maximum capacity of the venue to allow for physical distancing

He said: “Other gatherings (formal and informal) exceeding 50 people are disallowed

“Again, proper use of face mask in public space is mandatory. Therefore, the protocol of ‘No face mask, no entry’ must apply at all public places.

“Civil servants are to work from their homes. The only exemptions are essential workers, especially in the health sector. Virtual meetings are encouraged.”

Like this: Like Loading...