News

COVID-19: Kwara sets aside N135m for private schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Kwara State government yesterday said that it has set aside the sum of N135,500,000 under the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) as interest-free loan to 1,119 private school owners across the state.

“KWASSIP has engaged with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Kwara State after they reached out for assistance to cushion the effects of school closure arising from the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement by Mohammed Brimah, the anchor of KWASSIP. The statement said the 1,119 private schools had been grouped into two, each category receiving between N200,000 and N100,000 depending on their staff strength.

Under the arrangement, Category A schools – which totalled 236 and had 20 staff and above – will each receive N200,000 to support their workers. Category B schools, with 19 or less staff and totalling 883 schools, were to receive N100,000 each under the arrangement that was purely voluntary.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19:  FG to review teaching profession in crisis period

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…says 774 local govt teachers to get presidential award As stakeholders brainstorm to arrive on tentative date to reopen schools, the Federal Government would be taking measures to review the teaching profession in emergency situations as witnessed in the present COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of State for Education. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba gave the hint on Tuesday in […]
News

FCTA decries violations of Abuja masterplan

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

…demolishes popular Utako village The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has cried out over continued violations of the Abuja Masterplan, especially by the elite. This was even as the popular Utako village located in the heart of the city centre, was finally demolished. The village is one of the squatter settlements that have survived severaldemolitionexercises. […]
News

Suspected Boko Haram gunmen kill five villagers in Borno

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Gunmen killed at least five villagers in a raid in Borno State on Wednesday before being repelled by government troops, military sources said, an attack that bore the hallmarks of Islamist Boko Haram militants. Boko Haram has killed thousands of people and displaced 1.5 million in a six-year-old insurgency to create an Islamic State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: