COVID-19: Kwara sets aside N135m for private schools

The Kwara State government yesterday said that it has set aside the sum of N135,500,000 under the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) as interest-free loan to 1,119 private school owners across the state.

“KWASSIP has engaged with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Kwara State after they reached out for assistance to cushion the effects of school closure arising from the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement by Mohammed Brimah, the anchor of KWASSIP. The statement said the 1,119 private schools had been grouped into two, each category receiving between N200,000 and N100,000 depending on their staff strength.

Under the arrangement, Category A schools – which totalled 236 and had 20 staff and above – will each receive N200,000 to support their workers. Category B schools, with 19 or less staff and totalling 883 schools, were to receive N100,000 each under the arrangement that was purely voluntary.

Like this: Like Loading...