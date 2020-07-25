Travel & Tourism

COVID-19: La Campagne Tropicana Beach resort offers bespoke entertainment

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Aware of the likely impact of COVID- 19 on the people, with the rising statistics of COVID -1 9 induced deaths arising from depression and suicide, among others, the management of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, has called on the people to engage in more active and productive physical activities in order to keep safe and alive. To this end, it has introduced what it calls ‘Bespoke Entertainment,’ which it said is an African solution for providing live entertainment in a safe mode despite the new world order that has been created by COVID -19.

‘‘Our Bespoke Entertainment is specially designed for couples, families, and friends in groups of not more than 20 persons,’’ it said, listing the genre of music provided to include: African, Rap, R & B, Gospel, Highlife, secular, Old Skool, and Country Music.

The artistes presenting such entertainment will include upcoming and established talents while the planned presentation of these bespoke entertainment packages would take at various locations within the resort. Some of which include: The beachfront between the lagoon and the ocean, International stage Ilerigi 1 – 9, Laba (for resident groups staying in five labas), Kodi (for resident groups staying in five Kodis), Obieze, Amosan 1 – 2, Ilerimi Balcony and camp site within the resort’s forest.

