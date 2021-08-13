COVID-19: Lagos activates 10 sample collection centres

As part of efforts to mitigate the effects of the third wave of COVID-19 in Lagos, the state government yesterday said it had activated 10 COVID Oxygen Treatment and Sample Collection Centres as well as 20 Local Government Area (LGA) Based COVID Sample Collection Sites.

This was even as the State TaskforceonCounterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods shut 20 pharmacies and patent medicine stores at Shomolu, Bariga and Oworonshoki areas of the state. Speaking while reviewing reports of COVID-19 management and operations at the centres the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said thecentresestablishedduring the first and second waves of the pandemic had been reinvigorated to provide swift oxygen therapy to residents who require it and easy access toCOVIDtestingforcitizens.

He said: “The 20 Local Government Area (LGA) Based COVID Sample Collection Sites are community-based sites operated by the medical officers in each of the 20 LGAs and supervised by the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board in collaboration with the Lagos State Biobank to increase the ease of access of residents to testing.”

