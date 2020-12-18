COVID-19: Lagos’ daily testing capacity hits 2000 daily – Commissioner

…as Hamzat, others harp on gains of traffic radio

Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi Thursday said that the state’s testing capacity for the COVID-19 has risen to 2,000 daily with about 200,000 tested so far since the index case early in the year.

This was even as the state government vowed to make life easier through efficient transportation system, urging commutting residents to continue to get details of its innovations in transportation sector through the state owned Traffic Radio.

Speaking at the 5th edition of the Lagos Traffic Radio held virtually, Professor Abayomi said that since the first index case of COVID-19 in February, this year, Lagos state has seen all together, 25,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has tested almost 200,000.

Abayomi spoke on the Topic: “Safety Starts with Us: Transportation and Personal Health Responsibility”, saying that right from the beginning, Lagos State’s testing capacity has improved with more people getting tested monthly, from about 200 to 500 hundred, 1000 . He said Lagos is now testing close to 2,000 people every day, across the state, in all the local government area and local council development areas.

Abayomi emphasized on the need for Lagosians to follow all safety protocols, including, regular hand washing, use of sanitizers, maintaining social distancing, wearing of face masks, for the pandemic to be defeated. He also tasked parents and guidance to watch over their kids in the midst of the global health challenge.

On his part, the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, commended the Management and Staff of the organisation for their relentless effort in providing traffic information and also solving gridlock through live reports.

Speaking on the topic Lagos Traffic Law Enforcement: “The Technical Dynamics of New Normal,” the state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Fredrick Oladeinde added that in the coming weeks about one thousand hand held cameras will be distributed to personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to enable them document their operations and ensure proper sanctions to offenders of the state traffic laws.

The General Manager, Lagos Traffic Radio, Mr Tayo Akanle, who gave thanks to the Almighty God for making the lecture a reality, described Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, as a man of many visions and passion, full of dedication for Lagos and all its citizens.

