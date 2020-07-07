COVID-19: Lagos discharges 31 patients

Lagos State government yesterday discharged 31 patients after they tested negative for coronavirus.

The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this. He said: “Good people of Lagos, 31 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 16 females and 39 males, all Nigerians, were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 13 from Agidingbi, eight from Onikan, eight from Gbagada, one from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and one from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID- 19.”

This, according to the governor, brings to 1771 the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from Lagos Isolation Centres.

He added: “Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID19FreeLagos.”

Like this: Like Loading...