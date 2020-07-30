COVID-19: Lagos earmarks N1bn bailout for hospitality sector

…as companies lament unfriendly business enviroment

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said that his administration has earmarked N1 billion grant to the hospitality industry in the state as part of COVID-19 bailout for the sector.

This was even as business owners and representatives lamented the unfriendly business environment in Lagos, saying issues of multiple taxes, levies and charges as well as multiple regulatory bodies visiting and inspecting their businesses are making things difficult for them to operate profitably and optimally.

They spoke during the 6th edition of the Lagos State Corporate Assembly, tagged “BOS Meets Business”, which held simultaneously at the two banquet halls at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Members of the Organised Private Sector, (OPS), including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry and its national counterpart, NACCIMA, SMEDAN and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association were represented at the meeting which was also attended by the state’s Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat

and other top government officials.

Speaking at the event, Governor, Sanwo-Olu said that the grant for the hospitality business will be accessed through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, (LSETF).

The governor, who revealed that the state was also collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for additional monetary support for members of the OPS, pledged his administration’s commitment to improving the lot of all business entities including micro, small and medium enterprises

He also assured members of the OPS that a list of approved taxes would be published on the state’s website to resolve the issue of multiple taxation.

On their part, the representatives of the OPS, who attended the interactive meeting which was the first to be held by the Sanwo-Olu administration, commended the state government for continuing with the meeting.

Responding to requests made by members of the business community, Governor Sanwo-Olu listed measures already being implemented to ensure a business friendly environment to include waivers of penalties on annual tax remittance, tax returns on COVID-19 donations and the signing of a new land use charge law with a 48 percent reduction in the 2018 payment of the charge.

Meanwhile, usiness owners and representatives complained about issues of multiple taxes, levies and charges as well as multiple regulatory bodies visiting and inspecting their business premises at the 6th Lagos Corporate Assembly tagged ‘BOS Meets Business’.

On the challenges confronting business onwners in the state, the President of LCCI, Dr Toki Mabogunje, represented by the Vice President, Olawale Cole, said businesses need all the support from government to survive the negative impact of coronavirus. He added that Apapa remains a major problem for many industries.

She further said there were many unclear taxes, charges and levies that businesses were being made to pay, imploring the governor to intervene.

Mabogunje said there is a need to save the hospitality industry from total collapse, urging the government to consider a partial reopening of sectors still under lockdown.

In spire of the challenges, the Chamber, however, pledged its support to to the government, noting that it will take a while for businesses to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Furthermore, the Chamber wanted the government to reveal the current 10pm curfew in Lagos, as it was no longer feasible considering the closure of the 3rd Mainland bridge and other construction activities on going in the state.

Also speaking, the Chairman of MAN, Ikeja Branch, said most roads in industrial estate are in decay with negative impact on business, forcing them to relocate to neighbouring states.

He added that taxes and levies were being introduced and increased at a time many businesses were grappling to survive. He therefore asked for the governor’s intervention. He also said that before taxes, levies and charges are reviewed upward, a stakeholders’ engagement should be held to discussed it.

