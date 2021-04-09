Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos eases restrictions on social, event centres

The Lagos State Government on Friday announced further easing of restrictions on social and event centres across the state with immediate effect.
Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff and the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola made the announcement.
According to Majola, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the approval after due consultation and deliberations with relevant stakeholders and Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDA’s including the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Lagos State Safety Commission.
He listed the new guidelines for social/event facilities to include: “All event centres must hold a valid license of The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture prior to operating as an event centre in the state.
“All event centres must be duly registered and verified on The Lagos State Safety Commission website www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding any event.
“An Event Safety Clearance must be obtained from the state safety commission through the website www.lasgsafetyreg.com for any proposed event or exhibition.
“Safety Marshals shall be deployed by an accredited event safety consultant from Lagos State Safety Commission for every social event with attendance exceeding over 200 people.
“Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 50 per cent of the maximum design capacity of the hall, wherein occupancy limit stickers provided by the state safety commission must be boldly posted at the entrance of the event hall.
“Maximum allowable capacity for Event Centers irrespective of the occupancy limit is 500 people. Deep cleaning must be carried out before and after every event.
“Physical distancing shall be maintained between seated guests and a maximum number of seated guests should be six people on a table of 10 persons.
“Event duration should not exceed a maximum period of six-hours.
“All guests and service providers at the facility must wear a nose mask and make use of hand sanitisers.
“All guests and service providers must endeavour to wash their hands before entering the venue or in the alternative use hand sanitisers.
“Temperature checks must be taken at all entry points into a facility. Guests and service providers with temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on the ground.
“Hand sanitisers must be positioned at the entry points and different spots within the hall and must endeavour to display standard COVID-19 safety signs. The signs must be bold and installed at conspicuous locations.”
Omojola warned that event centre owners/ planners/vendors would be responsible for any breach of protocols by their staff, stressing that any violation of the protocol shall attract fines and penalties in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020.

