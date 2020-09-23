COVID-19: Lagos gets 107,546 food palliative packs

The Coalition Against COVID (CA-COVID) has donated 107,546 food palliative packs to the Lagos State government for onward distribution to Lagosians, especially the vulnerable and less privileged in the state.

Presenting the items to the state government, the State Coordinator of CA-COVID, Mr. Amaechi Okobi, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his leadership role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos State.

He said: “We thank you for your support. We thank you for the tireless efforts you have put in to ensure things are going well as they have been going. There is no gainsaying that COVID-19 took us by surprise but with people like you supporting us, we would win this battle.

“The Commissioner has been very eloquent about what we have done. The idea here is to take care of our fellow men. One million, six hundred and sixty six thousands, six hundred and sixty-seven Nigerians need our help. All Nigerians need our help but we are focused on the lowest five per cent to ensure that in this extremely tough time, they are at least fed. We have lockdown that prevented them from working. So, they need help. Could we do more? We will love to and could the governor do more, I know he will love to do more. But this is a start and we are just basically saying that Nigerians for Nigeria are fighting this fight.”

The packs were received on behalf of the State Government by Mr Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Alausa in company of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde and the Acting Commissioner of Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, among other state officials and representatives of CA-COVID

Governor Sanwo-Olu later distributed part of the items to some of the beneficiaries who were present at the ceremonial handover of the food palliatives.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Ms Olusanya said the food items were meant for the indigent residents of the state and the elderly.

Speaking on the items received so far, the Commissioner said the food items are being repackaged by the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that each beneficiary gets the right quantity of items.

Olusanya said that in terms of the distribution modality, the state would borrow a leaf from the experience garnered during the lockdown period when it pioneered the distribution of over 50,000 food beneficiary packs.

She stressed further that: “CACOVID-19 team is also working alongside our team to ensure that in terms of the audit, in term of the numbers, we are both on the same page. So currently, about 50,000 is what we will say we have taken possession of and we will start with the redistribution in the next couple of days.”

