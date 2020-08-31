COVID-19: Lagos Health Commissioner recovers, tests negative

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has recovered from COVID-19 infection after testing negative for the deadly virus twice.

New Telegraph learnt that the Commissioner recovered with some members of his family who had earlier tested positive for the virus.

Professor Abayomi retook a COVID-19 PCR test which returned negative Sunday evening, after spending days in isolation as mandated by the guidelines for those who cares contract the virus.

In a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Professor Abayomi’s latest COVID-19 test revealed that his body system no longer secreting the virus.

Omotoso said: “It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi. Following the mandatory isolation, the Commissioner retook a COVID-19 PCR test which returned negative yesterday evening.

“Professor Abayomi is very grateful and humbled by the deep concern shown and expressed by Executive Council members, civil servants, Lagos residents, Nigerians, both locally and in the diaspora, through prayers, messages, phone calls and gifts. He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines- watching their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others.”

