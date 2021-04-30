News

COVID-19: Lagos inaugurates oxygen plant

Indications emerged yesterday that the Lagos State government will save more lives from the COVID-19 pandemic as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurated a 30m3/hour oxygen plant to tackle the problem of insufficient oxygen at the isolation centres and other health facilities. The governor also commissioned a new Blood Transfusion Service Office and performed the groundbreaking of Doctors’ Quarters, saying that the three critical health facilities and state-of-the-art equipment would further enhance healthcare service delivery to our people. Speaking while unveiling the facilities at Gbagada General Hospital, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the new Blood Transfusion Service Office, the Oxygen Plant and the Oxygen Triage Centre, were vital projects that will scale up our most recent achievements in the healthcare sector.

