Covid-19: Lagos limits students per class to 20

Schools not inspected mustn’t open -FCTA

Lagos State government yesterday directed schools to limit the number of students to 20 per class.

Also, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Education Secretariat yesterday said that all schools not inspected and approved by its Department of Quality Assurance would not be allowed to open in compliance with the directives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID 19. Lagos also warned that any school accommodating other students apart from SS3 and TEC3 contrary to its directives would face disciplinary actions. The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, gave the directive during the inspection of schools to monitor compliance with the coronavirus safety guidelines.

The commissioner explained that this was necessary to reduce the risk of the disease to the barest minimum. Adefisayo expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of the schools. She said the government was concerned about the safety of students and their teachers.

According to her, their wellbeing is of utmost importance to the government. She said asides her visitation to schools, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Tutor Generals/Permanent Secretaries of the Six Education Districts, Office of Education Quality Assurance and other top officials of the ministry were also on the field across the state to ensure maximum compliance and coordination.

The commissioner emphasised that the resumption became necessary for the students to sit for their WASSCE. She also encouraged the students to put in their best in the exams starting in two weeks to come out successful. She also urged them to shun all vices, work hard and stay focused in their stud ies. Adefisayo noted that the inspection tour would continue till all schools were covered.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja, said the government had provided free face masks and sanitizers for all students. She noted that aside from fumigating the schools and ensuring a clean and conducive environment for learning, the government had also provided facilities such as wash hand basins and potable water.

Meanwhile, the Acting Secretary for FCTA Education Secretariat, Umaru Marafa, said the inspection was to ensure that schools management within the territory had adequately complied with all the health protocols and safety measures recommended to forestall the spread of the pandemic.

Marafa also called on all heads of schools, both public and private to adhere strictly to all the guidelines to ensure the safety of the students resuming to sit for the exit examinations.

He said: “Following the announcement for the reopening of schools by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for students in terminal classes of JSS3 and SSS3 for the purposes of writing examinations, the Education Secretariat of the FCTA hereby states as follows:

“All schools in the FCT can re-open for exit students only, on Tuesday, 4th of August 2020 for preparation for their examinations, ie WASSCE and BECE. “Schools that have put measures based on the PTF’s guidelines and have been inspected and certified as ready for resumption by the Department of Quality Assurance of the Education Secretariat can re-open from Tuesday, 4th August, 2020.

“Those that have not been cleared by the Department are advised to meet up with the requirement for resumption of their schools.”

