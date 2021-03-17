COVID-19: Lagos lists vaccination centres, speaks on possible side effects

LagosStategovernment yesterday said that it has commenced administeringCOVID- 19 vaccines in 88 health facilities, including military and police hospitalsalreadybeenselected to provide vaccination spread across the 20 Local Government Areas. The government also confirmed that like other vaccines, recipients of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 would experience common side effects such as pain or tenderness at the injection site, tiredness, chill, join pains, headache, fever, muscle pain nausea among others.

The government said that the list of vaccination sites included in the statement to improve awareness as vaccination would only be obtained at any of the 88 accredited facilities listed. It added that vaccination outside of the listed locations in Lagos State which would be prohibited would attract heavy sanctions through our regulatory agencies. The government in a statement, signed by Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, a combined approach would be utilized for registration for those qualified for COVID-19 vaccination in phases.

He said: “Electronic self- Registration of Health Care Workers and other frontline workers using a dedicated URL. Each enrollee is expected to pre-register on https:// www.nphcdaict.com.ng or https://www.vaccination.gov. ng to fill the form with their qualifying verifiable details, preferred vaccination site, date, and time. A vaccination ID will be generated, and this should be taken to the chosen health facility along with a means of ID. A confirmation text message and email will be sent to each enrollee after successfully registering for the vaccination.

“Assisted electronic registration of Health Care and essential workers who are unable to complete self-registration due to lack of android devices, poor network, or not being tech-savvy. “Although the registration portal is open to the public, ONLY eligible participants within phase 1 should register for the vaccination now. More information on the vaccination of other participants in phases 2 to 4 will be communicated subsequently. “The AstraZeneca COVID- 19vaccinehasbeendeclared safe by the World Health Organization (WHO), but most vaccines have some common side effects, which are not unique to the COVID-19 vaccine and which typically only last for 24 to 48 hours. “All vaccinated persons are also advised to download the MED SAFETY app monitored by NAFDAC.

The app can be downloaded on the iOS Store or Google Play store, and can be used to report any untoward event experienced after vaccination and/or any other Adverse Drug Reactions experienced with the use of concomitant drugs. “Although there are concerns around the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, there is no evidence on the direct causality of the vaccine and the reported cases, which have included blood clots. The countries that have suspended the use of the vaccine gotten from the same batch have done so as a precautionary measure to investigate the events. This is a normal step when any untoward event occurs after the introduction of a new drug or vaccine.”

