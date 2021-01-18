Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos orders council chairmen to begin aggressive fumigation, campaigns

Muritala Ayinla

 

Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by the growing cases of COVID-19,  the Lagos State Government has ordered chairmen of the 57 local government areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to begin decontamination of their various domains.
The government also implored the Council of Obas and Chiefs, Chairmen of LGs/LCDAs across the state, members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council to resume sensitisation on health precautions as the state combats the second wave of the virus.
Speaking  during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Council of Obas and Chiefs, LG/LCDA Chairmen, members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government & Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, who disclosed this, iterated that the measures have become expedient owing to the resurgence of the pandemic and the spike in the current rate of infection.
He reiterated the need  for them to ensure members of their communities adhere strictly to the health guidelines issued by the state government to curb the spread of the virus such as the wearing of face masks, physical distancing, regular hand-washing and the use of alcohol-based sanitiser.
While commending the stakeholders for their support at the wake of the pandemic in 2020, he assured that with the support of the citizens of Lagos State, the state will emerge out of this health challenge stronger with better health structures and with a prosperous economy.

Reporter

Leave a Reply

