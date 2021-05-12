Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos places 14 countries on watch list

…investigates 3 blood clotting cases
*Says S’Arabia returnees, others to observe 7-day isolation

Muritala Ayinla

In a bid to urgently check the possible outbreak of the third wave of COVID-19, the Lagos State government has said that it has placed 14 countries under watch list, saying passengers from the identified countries would be closely monitored.
The government also said that Nigerian Pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj and other travellers from other countries would also be made to observe a 7-day self isolation regime before being allowing to integrate with other residents, saying that it was time for Nigerians to be more safety consious.
Speaking, while giving update on the management of COVID-19 and the plan to prevent the third wave, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, said that the state was also currently investigating three cases of blood clotting after vaccination, adding that several factors could be responsible for the blood clotting.
Details later….

