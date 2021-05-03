Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos raises alarm over possible 3rd wave from Brazil, Turkey, India

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…Threatens tougher restrictions, protocol enforcement for ariline passengers

Muritala Ayinla

The  Lagos State government has raised the alarm over the possible  third wave of COVID-19 in Lagos arising from  importation of new strains from inbound travelers, especially from countries like India, Brazil, Argentina, Iraq, Qatar, Peru and Uruguay, who are all being currently ravaged by a vicious third or fourth wave.
The government warned that all the strides gained in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic would be lost, if the nation’s borders are left porous and unprotected against the importation of new and mutant strains which may trigger the oncoming of a third wave.
Hence, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the Incident Commander in the state, has directed the state government to immediately enforce all the protocol just announced by the Federal Government will be adopted for every inbound person which include banning entry to non-Nigerian passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey in the last fortnight due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in those three nations.
He added that Nigerians and permanent residents of Nigeria who have been in those countries in the last 14 days will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for a week in a government-approved facility on arrival and all passengers arriving in Nigeria will now have to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel rather than the previous 96 hours period.
Following the directives, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this, said that he had instructed that all these protocols be made more stringent to protect the residents of Lagos State from an impending third wave.
As part of these protocols, Abayomi said passengers are to mandatorily isolate for the required seven days and will be strictly monitored through phone calls by our EKOTELEMED platform and physical visits to the passengers’ homes by our surveillance teams.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Recycling Project: US Consulate General, IVLP partner Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju,

… as Fayemi moves to change people’s perception about waste management Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to transit from the “make-use-dispose” orientation of materials utilization to an industrial ecosystem where wastes can be recycled, reused, recovered and re-purposed for other uses. Dr Fayemi, who stated this at […]
Metro & Crime

OPC members involved in Wakili’s arrest charged with murder, arson

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Oyo State have been charged with three counts of conspiracy, murder and arson. An Iyaganku chief magistrate court sitting in Ibadan ordered that the trio — Awodele Adedigba, Dauda Kazeem, and Hassan Ramon — be remanded in a correctional centre. The OPC members had arrested Wakili […]
Metro & Crime

Shooting, looting, vandalism in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi and UCHENNA INYA

Thugs take over Abakaliki, burn police station   Unprecedented crisis erupted in Aba yesterday as residents defied the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. New Telegraph reports that residents trooped out in areas like Umuojima, Ariaria Junction, Asa Road and major parts of the Aba metropolis to continue with the #EndSARS […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica