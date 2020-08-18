COVID-19: Lagos records 207 new cases in 24 hours

It has been exactly three weeks since Lagos last recorded more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in a single count.

However, that changed on Monday, as the state confirmed 207 new infections, signifying a 77 percent increase over the past 24 hours — the state hit a record low on Sunday with 47 new cases.

Over the past weeks since July 28 when Lagos confirmed 212 positive samples, the highest number of new cases in the state till date has been 137, which was recorded on August 5.

The new figure for Lagos was included in the 417 new cases confirmed in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday, while no other state recorded up to 50 new cases, according to the breakdown.

Also, FCT hit a record low with just one case for Monday, although it still accounts for the highest number of positive infections in the country with 3,316 patients out of Nigeria’s total of 11,674 active cases, followed by Lagos with 2,022.

Meanwhile, Cross River now has the fourth least number of infections, while Anambra has joined Kogi, Sokoto and Kebbi on the list of states with no active case as of August 17, 2020.

A total of 337 new patients were discharged, while two deaths were recorded, increasing the country’s fatality toll to 977.

BREAKDOWN

417 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-207

Kaduna-44

Ondo-38

Abia-28

Anambra-21

Plateau-20

Bauchi-13

Oyo-9

Ebonyi-9

Delta-7

Edo-7

Enugu-6

Niger-3

Gombe-2

Ogun-1

FCT-1

Kano-1

*49,485 confirmed

36,834 discharged

977 deaths

