Covid-19: Lagos reopens recreational parks

Lagos State government has reopened two of its recreational parks for public use after months of closure owing to coronavirus. The two parks reopened for public use are the Ndubuisi Kanu Park at Alausa and Dr. Abayomi Finnih Park at Oregun, Ikeja. But the government restricted the occupancy limits of the parks to 150 people for Ndubuisi Kanu Park and 100 people for Dr. Abayomi Finnih Park.

 

The General Manager (GM), Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), Adetoun Popoola, who disclosed this, said that the agency had made necessary arrangements and put in place relevant safety protocols for the public to visit the parks.

 

The GM added that strict observance of the guidelines including physical distancing, use of face masks, temperature checks and washing of hands with soap and running water was necessary to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. She said: “It is also pertinent to mention that children below five and adults over 65 years are advised to stay home to reduce their risk of infection.

 

“All play items and games which have high touch surfaces will also not be operational for now at the parks.”

 

Popoola said other public recreational parks in various parts of the state were still being assessed for reopening and the public would be notified accordingly.

 

She added that while the agency would ensure strict compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines and other safety precautions, Lagosians must be responsible for their individual personal hygiene. The GM urged people to stay at home if they do not feel well or have any symptoms of COVID-19 infection

