COVID-19: Lagos, Rivers top as NCDC confirms 1,386 new  cases

As the country’s curve of new coronavirus cases maintains an upward tick amid a second wave of infections, Nigeria has again recorded over 1,000 new positive samples.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 1,386 new cases in its update for January 20, 2021, increasing the country’s current total count of confirmed infections to 114,691.

With Wednesday’s figure, the country has confirmed 10,692 new infections within the past one week.

While the new cases were confirmed across 21 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on Wednesday, Lagos (476), Rivers (163) and the FCT (116) topped the list with the highest number of positive samples.

The number of new deaths also maintained a high count with 14 new fatalities recorded on Wednesday — within the past week, 94 deaths have been recorded across the country.

A total of 1,478 persons have now been confirmed to have died of COVID complications.

The daily recovery count, however, stayed above 1,000 for the second consecutive day with 1,136 patients discharged on Wednesday.

As such, within the past seven days, 9,781 recoveries have been recorded, increasing the total count to 92,336.

Meanwhile, there are currently 20,877 active cases across Nigeria, out of which Lagos accounts for 8,498 patients, followed by FCT with 4,032, and Nasarawa with 998.

BREAKDOWN

1386 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-476

Rivers-163

FCT-116

Kaduna-114

Oyo-68

Plateau-62

Ogun-56

Imo-55

Osun-55

Edo-51

Anambra-50

Kwara-44

Kano-17

Ebonyi-14

Cross River-10

Delta-10

Jigawa-8

Bayelsa-6

Ekiti-6

Borno-2

Taraba-2

Zamfara-1

*114,691 confirmed

92,336 discharged

1,478 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...