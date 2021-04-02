COVID-19: Lagos seals 450 night clubs,event centres, arrests 700

The Lagos State government, yesterday, said that it has sealed 450 night clubs, event centres and other facilities just as it arrested over 700 residents for flouting COVID- 19 safety protocols. The Director-General of the Lagos State Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, who disclosed this, said that the state was leaving no stone unturned to ensure every Lagosian is safe from hazards caused by carefree attitude of some people.

He said the commission was saddled with the responsibility of developing safety guidelines for the state’s reopening of economic activities post COVID-19 lockdown, adding that it would continue to embark on aggressive enforcement and sensitisation of the populace. He said traders and transport unions have also been sensitised on the need to comply with safety protocols in the wake of COVID- 19 second wave.

“The Commission was involved in the enforcement of COVID-19 protocol and this led to to sealing of about 450 event centres and clubs across the state, while about 700 were arrested during the period. On construction safety, the DG disclosed that enforcement action was carried out in 609 construction sites for repeated failure to comply with safety regulations. He explained that the commission carried out risk assessment and unscheduled safety inspections of construction sites to ensure safety compliance, as well as adherence to COVID-19 protocols to prevent accidents, incidents, illnesses and loss of lives.

