COVID-19: Lagos shuts 12 nightclubs, others

Lagos State government yesterday said that it had shut about 12 recreational facilities and other centres for flouting COVID-19 protocols.

 

The sealed facilities include DNA Nightclub, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre, The Wave Beach Club, among others.

 

They were sealed by the Lagos State Safety Commission in the routine enforcement and monitoring activities carried out during the holiday to monitor compliance with the government’s directive on the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as it concerns social and recreational centres.

 

The Director-General (DG), Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, who led the operation, said that recalcitrant establishments, who broke the government seal and continued partying, would be charged to court once documentation had been properly processed. He affirmed that the state government was committed to curbing the spread of the virus and would leave no stone unturned to achieve the mandate.

 

New Telegraph learnt that during the earlier monitoring and enforcement drive other facilities such as Cubana at Ikeja GRA,

 

The Corner at Lekki, 355 Restaurant and Nightclub on Victoria Island, among others, were sealed.

 

According to him, mass gatherings at restaurants, bars, cafes and public places without observing necessary safety guidelines will increase the spread of the virus.

 

Mokola, therefore, urged the public to maintain and observe all the necessary safety precautions as they celebrate the Christmas holidays “while remembering the reason for the season which borders on sacrifice”.

