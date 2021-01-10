COVID-19: Lagos shuts night clubs, arrests 243 for flouting safety protocols

Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State government yesterday sealed two night clubs and arrested about 243 violators for flouting COVID-19 protocols.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the violators were arrested during a Friday night operation led by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu where the the Command pounced on some deviant night clubs where 237 violators were arrested in the first instance.

The clubs raided and sealed included Lounge 38, Bode Thomas Surulere where 85 suspects and Club Victoria’s, VI, 158 suspects were arrested for violating the Federal Government imposed 12 midnight to 4am curfew in the state

. He said that the operation were carried out to enforce the COVID-19 protocols and orders including the Federal Government 12 midnight to 4am curfew.

Speaking on the operation, the Police Commissioner said that the police command had observed that many Lagosians have disregard for compliance with COVID-19 protocols across the state which has been so worrisome due to the consequences of such lackadaisical attitudes on our health status and the spread of the rampaging pandemic in the Lagos State.

Odumosu, who expressed worry over the increasing cases of the pandemic and near total disregard to the safety protocols, said that the command would not relented on its oars in making sure that there is total compliance with covid-19 orders with a view to reducing or halting the spread of the pandemic.

He said that the in Lagos State government with the help of other security agencies, would go after and arrest any violators, no matter how highly placed, and cause them to face the full wrath of the law.

He said: “The position of the law is clear on the protocols being put in place to halt the spread of the pandemic and safety of all Lagosians in general. The suspects arrested so far by the command have been charged to court and this set, arrested over night, will be arraigned with immediate effect.

“The club owners are hereby strictly warned to comply with the State Government’s directive of immediate and total closure of clubs as they will not only be prosecuted but may have to recommend to the State Government the stringent punishment of confiscation of the C of O of the club as it has been observed that most of the club houses were not initially built and approved to be used as club houses by Lagos State Government.

He appealed to Lagosians to help the law enforcement agencies with information that would help in checking the spread of the pandemic.

