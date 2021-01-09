Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos shuts night clubs, arrests 243 for flouting safety protocols

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government Saturday sealed two night clubs and arrested about 243 violators for flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.

New Telegraph learnt that the violators  were arrested during a Friday night operation led by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu where the the Command pounced on some deviant night clubs where some violators were arrested in the first instance.

The clubs raided and sealed included Lounge 38, Bode Thomas Surulere, where 85 suspects were apprehended, and Club Victoria’s, VI, 158 suspects were arrested for violating the Federal Government imposed 12 midnight to 4am curfew in the state.

 

Speaking on the operation, the Police Commissioner said that the Police Command had observed that many Lagosians had disregard for compliance with COVID-19 protocols across the state which has been so worrisome due to the consequences of such lackadaisical attitude on our health status and the spread of the rampaging pandemic in Lagos State.

 

Odumosu, who expressed worry over the increasing cases of the virus and near total disregard to the safety protocols, said that the command would not relented on its oars in making sure that there is total compliance with COVID-19 orders with a view to reducing or halting the spread of the pandemic.

