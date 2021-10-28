COVID-19: Lagos targets 4m for vaccination

As part of efforts aimed at the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday launched a state-wide mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19. The governor said that the campaign, which is targeted at ensuring that four million residents of the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the end of the year, was spurred by the need for Lagos to achieve herd immunity against the global pandemic and in furtherance of the quest to eliminate opportunities for COVID-19 virus to spread in Lagos communities. Speaking during the flag-off ceremony of the vaccination campaign tagged: “Count me in! 4 million Lagosians Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Campaign’ held on the side-lines of the 7th African Conference on One Health and Biosecurity in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said the mass vaccination campaign, which commenced yesterday (Wednesday), will run till December 25.

He stated that the mass vaccination campaign is in tandemwithhispromiseand mandate to vaccinate 30 per cent of the Lagos population within the next one year. Thegovernoraddedthatif the target vaccination of four million residents is achieved, thestatewillbeclosertoreaching his promise to vaccinate 30 per cent of the population within one year. According to him, Lagos State is currently in the second phase of the vaccination campaign and presently, the State has successfully vaccinated a total of 800,000 people with the first dose of the Moderna and a total of 310,000 persons fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

