COVID-19: Lagos targets production of 300 oxygen cylinders daily

Muritala Ayinla

Amidst the increasing demand for oxygen at the state’ isolation centre which is occasioned by the second wave of COVID-19 infections, the Lagos  State government has activated a new oxygen plant to supply 300 cylinders  of oxygen daily for patients gasping to breathe.
The government also said that the newly activated oxygen plant within the premises of the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Yaba will provide swift support to COVID-19 patients who require oxygen therapy with the supply of six cylinders per hour.
The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who activated the plant, also hinted that the deployment and activation of the oxygen plant was in furtherance of the commitment of the state government to deploy effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He explained that the increased demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients in the second wave of the pandemic necessitated activation of oxygen generation capacity in the state.
While noting that the oxygen plant was built in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Abayomi explained that the oxygen from the newly installed plant will be administered to patients through cylinders made available at hospital wards.
The Commissioner added that the operation of the plant will significantly make oxygen available for COVID19 patients.
Abayomi disclosed that about 300 cylinders of gas are being used a day in the state’s isolation facility stressing that a patient with a critical case may use about six cylinders of oxygen within 24 hours.

Reporter

