COVID-19: Lagos tops as NCDC records 324 new cases

Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections stayed above 300 for the second consecutive day, with 324 positive samples confirmed on Friday.

The recent increase in the country’s case count comes amid concerns of a second wave of infections.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in its update for December 4, 2020.

Lagos and FCT topped the list of new cases, with 115 and 110 infections, respectively, followed by Kaduna with 57 positive samples.

With 176 persons discharged on Friday – including 70 patients in Lagos — the total number of recoveries has now increased to 64,467.

However, no new fatality was recorded, leaving the death toll at 1,179.

A total of 68,627 persons have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, out of which 2,981 are currently active cases.

BREAKDOWN

324 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-115

FCT-110

Kaduna-57

Taraba-9

Akwa Ibom-8

Plateau-6

Bauchi-4

Ekiti-4

Kano-4

Katsina-4

Rivers-3

*68,627 confirmed

64,467 discharged

1,179 deaths

