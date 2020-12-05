News

COVID-19: Lagos tops as NCDC records 324 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections stayed above 300 for the second consecutive day, with 324 positive samples confirmed on Friday.
The recent increase in the country’s case count comes amid concerns of a second wave of infections.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in its update for December 4, 2020.
Lagos and FCT topped the list of new cases, with 115 and 110 infections, respectively, followed by Kaduna with 57 positive samples.
With 176 persons discharged on Friday – including 70 patients in Lagos — the total number of recoveries has now increased to 64,467.
However, no new fatality was recorded, leaving the death toll at 1,179.
A total of 68,627 persons have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, out of which 2,981 are currently active cases.
BREAKDOWN
324 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-115
FCT-110
Kaduna-57
Taraba-9
Akwa Ibom-8
Plateau-6
Bauchi-4
Ekiti-4
Kano-4
Katsina-4
Rivers-3
*68,627 confirmed
64,467 discharged
1,179 deaths

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Top EFCC officials, ‘Magu boys’ face probe panel

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Lawrence Olaoye and Tunde Oyesina

The Presidential Investigation Panel probing the stewardship of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, expanded the scope of its investigation yesterday as it grilled some top officials of the anti-corruption agency. At the resumed sitting of the panel yesterday, Magu appeared alongside the Secretary of the Commission, […]
News

#EndSARS: Navy arrests 41, recovers looted items in Lagos

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Nigerian Navy (NN) yesterday said it had arrested 41 people for partaking in various criminal acts, including looting and attacks on innocent citizens in Lagos State, during the #EndSARS protests. The Commander, BEECROFT, Cdr. Ibrahim Shettima, who made this known to newsmen on Friday in Lagos, said the recovered items included: vehicles, household appliances, […]
News

Oyo: We’re ready for WAEC, other external exams

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Oyo State government disclosed yesterday that it was ready to present students in the state for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) as well as other external examinations as the world had prepared for post-COVID-19 realities.   This was disclosed in Ibadan by the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: