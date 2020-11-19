COVID-19: Lagos tops with 142 infections as NCDC confirms 236 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 236 new coronavirus infections in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency confirmed the new positive samples in its update for November 18, 2020.

Wednesday’s figure is the highest in nine days — the country recorded 300 new samples on November 8, 2020.

According to the breakdown, Lagos alone accounted for more than half of the new cases with 142 infections, followed by Ogun with 19, and Kaduna with 15.

Lagos still holds the spot as the epicentre of coronavirus infections, as the state accounts for 1,305 patients out of Nigeria’s total of 3,073 active cases.

The state has also recorded the most infections with 22,704 cases so far, out of which 21,179 patients have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the country lost what would have been its zero death count for the fifth consecutive day, with one new fatality recorded on Wednesday.

But according to the NCDC, “a previously recorded death in Edo state was erroneously reported,” and as a result, Nigeria’s current fatality toll still stands at 1,163.

Before Wednesday, the last time NCDC recorded a new fatality was on November 13.

A total of 120 patients were discharged on Wednesday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 61,457.

So far, a total of 65,693 cases have been confirmed across Nigeria.

BREAKDOWN

236 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-142

Ogun-19

Kaduna-15

FCT-14

Imo-14

Rivers-14

Plateau-6

Katsina-3

Ekiti-2

Jigawa-2

Oyo-2

Cross River-1

Kano-1

Taraba-1

*65,693 confirmed

61,457 discharged

1,163 deaths

