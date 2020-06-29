News

COVID-19: Lagos urges prospective pilgrims to defer till 2021

ollowing ban on international pilgrims from this year’s 2020 Hajj by the Saudi Arabian authority due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos State Government yesterday urged intending pilgrims to defer the exercise till 2021.

 

The government, however, advised the pilgrims who had already paid for the pilgrimage not to seek refund of their money as it was better to leave the money with the government and differ the exercise till 2021 when they would be considered on ‘a first-come, first-served basis’ to avoid commencing the process all over again.

 

 

However, New Telegraph gathered that the decision was reached at a sensitisation programme on the future of year 2020 Hajj operation between the state government, the intending Pilgrims, Islamic scholars and other stakeholders at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

 

 

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, commended Saudi authority for taking such a bold and difficult decision in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, considering the large number of people that would have performed the pilgrimage in Makkah and Medina.

 

 

 

According to him, should the exercise hold despite the pandemic, pilgrims would be made to face stringent conditions and restrictions which would be difficult for them to bear thereby deny many of the opportunities.

 

The Commissioner assured pilgrims that none would be denied his/her legitimate right to seek refund of the hajj fare already paid, saying that it was better to wait till the next hajj when it was hoped that the pandemic would have been totally defeated.

