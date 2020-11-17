COVID-19: Lagos warns worship centres, religious leaders against second wave

Lagos State government yesterday warned worship centres and religious centres in the state to intensify adherence to safety protocols with a view to averting the spread of COVID-19 for the second time as fresh development in the European countries on measures to curtail the spread the deadly COVID- 19 have begun.

This was even as the state government has enjoined residents to eschew violence and tolerate one another in o rder to continue to enjoy peaceful co-existence.

Speaking at the 2020 International Day for Tolerance at NECA House, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said there was the need for the worship centres to take the issue of safety protocol adherence very seriously to another spike of the pandemic.

The commissioner said that the state government would continue to need the level of tolerance and cooperation received during the spike of the pandemic as the cooperation had in no small measure assisted the state government in the level of successes recorded and the rate at which the COVID-19 curve was flattened.

He said: “At this juncture, let me reiterate and admonish our beloved people not to relent supporting and understanding the efforts of the Lagos State Government, we should not let down our guards as it is not yet Uhuru, the battle against this dreaded virus is yet to be over. All guidelines and safety protocols against the COVlD-19 should still be stringently adhered to.”

“We are all aware that some countries such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and France among others are currently experiencing the 2nd wave of the virus.

We cannot afford to allow this to happen, I beseech us to continue to use our face masks, wash our hands frequently, and maintain social distance in public places while also using alcohol-based hand sanitizers from tin to time to combat infection or transmission. I believe together, we shall overcome the scourge.”

