COVID-19: Lalong directs arrest of defaulters

P

lateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, has directed the State COVID-19 Task Force to start arresting defaulters in six Local governments Areas of the state. The Local Government Areas are those with the highest prevalence increase of confirmed cases of COVID-19 who have disregarded the guidelines put in place by the  government.

 

 

Lalong, through the Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Professor Danladi Atu, disclosed this while briefing Journalists at the Old Government House Jos yesterday.

 

According to the governor the enforcement is a result of non-compliance with regards to the wearing of facemasks, social distancing, hand washing and the use of sanitizers and other guidelines.

 

 

He said his administration would remain focused on ensuring that citizens are protected from the coronavirus pandemic.

 

 

“From Monday 29th June, 2020 the enforcement team will wage a robust action on defaulters whether citizens or organisations particularly in the six Local governments Areas to include Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Kanam and Kanke. The enforcement will go simultaneously with public education campaign by health educators to further enlighten the citizens on the dangers of the disease and what to do to be protected”.

 

 

He noted that government was aware of the mischief by some individuals and groups who specialised in spreading falsehood and trying to discourage people from abiding to government directives.

 

 

“It is important to make it abundantly clear that this action is not in any way aimed at stigmatizing people living in the six Local Governments Areas or affected communities, but an exercise targeted at ensuring their safety and containment of the pandemic”.

 

 

