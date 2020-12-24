COVID-19: Lalong now negative, one week after testing positive

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum has now tested negative to COVID-19 one week after he had tested positive.

Governor Lalong is now free of the disease after his latest test returned negative.

Lalong in a Press statement signed and issued to journalists in Jos on Thursday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the governor’s negative status was communicated to him on Wednesday night.

Lalong, who has been on isolation since December 17, appreciated God for healing him of the virus and also thanked the people of Plateau State, his friends and associates all over the country for praying for him.

He again called on the citizens of Plateau State to take the pandemic very seriously by observing all protocols for prevention of infection and transmission.

Like this: Like Loading...