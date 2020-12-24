Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lalong now negative, one week after testing positive

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum has now tested negative to COVID-19 one week after he had tested positive.
Governor Lalong is now free of the disease after his latest test returned negative.
Lalong in a Press statement signed and issued to journalists in Jos on Thursday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the governor’s negative status was communicated to him on Wednesday night.
Lalong, who has been on isolation since December 17, appreciated God for healing him of the virus and also thanked the people of Plateau State, his friends and associates all over the country for praying for him.
He again called on the citizens of Plateau State to take the pandemic very seriously by observing all protocols for prevention of infection and transmission.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Genuine #EndSARS protesters: We’re not part of fresh demonstrations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The organisation that goes by the name “Genuine #EndSARS protesters”, has alerted of subterranean moves by some persons to hijack the agitation for a reformed policing system in the country. This is coming barely 24 hours after a coalition of 128 non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations and other concerned peace and rights’ advocacy groups deplored […]
Metro & Crime

Christmas: Plateau Reps member donates 2,600 bags of rice, 21 cows to constituents

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Navy and Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi has donated 2,600 bags of rice and 21 cows to his constituents for the celebration of Christmas.   Gagdi, who presented the items on Wednesday in Jos, said that the gesture was to support not only […]
Metro & Crime

CEHRD to BYSHA: Expedite action in domesticating VAPP Act

Posted on Author Pauline Onybe

The Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) on Friday called on the Bayelsa State House of Assembly to expedite action in the domestication of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) in the state. Speaking during a peace walk in Yenagoa, which started from Peace Park and terminated at the state House of Assembly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: